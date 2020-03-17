0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPolitics

Kasami: Unanimous decision to postpone elections

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 17 March 2020 17:37

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – We decided unanimously there are no conditions to hold the elections on April 12. A new date has not been identified, legal experts will have a say on this, said Besa leader Bilal Kasami after Tuesday’s meeting of party leaders.

Kasami said people’s health is most important at this time.

“We decided that a mechanism should be found to postpone the elections. Legal experts will be summoned under the President’s auspices, towards finding a solution for the election deadlines. There is no date that has been identified. This is a very complicated situation because we do not know the stage of the coronavirus spread,” noted Kasami.

According to him, political parties and institutions should unite to end the crisis sooner.

