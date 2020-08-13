Kasami to skip meeting initiated by Ahmeti, proposes new model

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – Besa leader Bilal Kasami will not attend tomorrow’s meeting initiated by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on occasion of the Ohrid Framework Agreement anniversary.

Besa says in a press release the party favors a new model of meetings among political parties of ethnic Albanians, which would materialize after the formation of the new government.

“Besa reaffirms its principled position over the establishment of a new model of meetings among parties after the government formation, so that parliamentary parties of Albanians participating in the government commit to the realization of issues of exceptional interest for Albanians. Moreover, Albanian political parties participating in the government will, prior to the end of the term, give an account on the realization of jointly agreed issues,” says Besa.