Kasami: Time for DUI to go into opposition

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 June 2020 22:32

Gostivar, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – BESA leader Bilal Kasami, who heads the list of coalition “We Can” in the sixth election district, paid a visit to Gostivar and village Zdunje on Sunday, saying these elections are important because they would topple a political party that abused the power for years.

“We want to send a message that the time has come for DUI to finally go into opposition. They have abused power for their personal interest for more than 18 years. By voting for BESA and the ‘We Can’ coalition you can bring a new elite of politicians who take care of your interests, your health, your future,” said Kasami.

Several MP candidates in the sixth election district also address the Gostivar event.

