Kasami: EU membership motivated Besa to join SDSM coalition

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – The coalition “We Can” is the one that succeeded in making Macedonia a NATO member and in the next four years we will be definitely fully committed to bringing the country closer to the EU, Bilal Kasami, President of Besa Movement, tells MIA in an interview.

According to him, the coalition’s goal in the next four years is the government to open 80% of the EU accession chapters.

“We are certain that it will not only formally, but it will also realistically improve living standards, the same way we managed to secure stability of the economy by making Macedonia a NATO member. I want to make it clear that the Besa Movement has managed to get a decisive role in it although being in opposition,” stresses Kasami.

Besa, according to him, joined an election coalition with SDSM not to win more votes, but to make a union over North Macedonia’s integration into NATO and the EU.

“Besa Movement’s two votes were decisive for Macedonia to adopt the constitutional changes. We’d raised several issues of importance for the Albanians and we agreed with SDSM to have ethnic origin – in this case Albanian origin – incorporated in IDs. This is what has motivated us – despite the differences between us and SDSM. We though that with SDSM we can realize what has been agreed. Primarily, we are part of this coalition to complete the country’s EU integration process,” says Kasami.

During the next term, he adds, we will be committed to North Macedonia building highway connections with the two neighboring countries Albania and Kosovo after already being connected with Serbia and Greece.

Commenting on DUI’s Albanian PM initiative, Kasami says it is ‘underestimating’, having in mind the fact that DUI has been in power for 18 years. “During this time, corruption-ridden officials and inter-ethnic tension were the trademark of the party.”