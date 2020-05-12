Kasami: BESA will support every consensual decision regarding election

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – The BESA Movement will support every decision regarding the Parliamentary election reached by a consensus, BESA leader Bilal Kasami said Tuesday.

He spoke to reporters after a leaders’ meeting, hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski, where the party leaders discussed a possible date for this year’s parliamentary election which won’t endanger public health.

“We leave a difficult period behind us, but challenging times lie ahead. Thus, we call on competent authorities to relax movement restrictions and reopen businesses, so people can psychologically prepare for a gradual return to normal life. We also call on citizens to adhere to social distancing measures,” Kasami said.