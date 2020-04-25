Karposh municipality to host concert on Skopje City Mall rooftop

Skopje, 25 April 2020 (MIA) – Karposh municipality is set to host Saturday a concert on the rooftop of Skopje City Mall. The concert will start at 19:30 and last until 21:30, the municipality said in a press release Saturday.

The municipality encourages citizens to enjoy the music from the safety of their homes.

DJ Babura Junior is set to perform at the concert, the municipality said in a press release. Citizens will be able to watch the performance live via the Facebook pages of Karposh municipality and DJ Babura Junior.

“The Karposh municipality continues to promote intergenerational friendship. DJ Babura Junior is set to perform at the concert numerous disco hits and retro songs. Let’s enjoy good music together during curfew and support Macedonian music artists,” the press release read.

The municipality called on citizens, especially those living near the mall, to go out on their balconies and enjoy the interactive concert.