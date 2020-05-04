Karakachanov raises issue of a Goce Delchev monument in Banica village

Sofia, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov says Bulgaria and North Macedonia should raise before Greece the issue of erecting a monument of Goce Delchev at the place where he had been killed.

“Goce Delchev was killed on this day 117 years ago. In the vicinity of village Banica, Serres region in present Greece, Delchev went into battle and lost his life without witnessing the Ilinden Uprising a few months later. This would have been a good opportunity, together with our brothers from North Macedonia, as stated in the Friendship Treaty, to observe Delchev’s memory. I hope that the reason was not the lack of preparedness by the politicians in Skopje but the coronavirus,” Karakachanov wrote in a Facebook post.

He adds that “while we debate whom Delchev belongs to, his grave is left unmarked somewhere behind the altar of the church in the destroyed village of Banica.”

“Is it not the time that we raise, as brotherly countries, before our partner Greece that issue of erecting a trait commemorating Goce Delchev and honor his memory together at that spot? Maybe the ruins of Banica village, where Delchev’s spirit is still present, will bring the reconciliation and enlightenment on who he really was,” notes Karakachanov.