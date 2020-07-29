Karadzovski: COVID-19 testing capacities to increase in the country

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – We plan to increase testing capacities in the country by launching three coronavirus testing facilities thus boosting daily COVID-19 testing, Dr. Zharko Karadzovski, head of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, told TV21.

“In addition to the 11 testing facilities, we plan to launch another three thus boosting COVID-19 tests by 200 to 300 per day. By this we will likely increase the testing capacity from 1,500 to 2,000 per day by year-end,” Karadzovski stressed.

“The Commission for Infectious Diseases and Health Minister Venko Filipche have drafted a plan to expand the hospital capacities in 16 cities by establishing COVID-19 hospitals to accommodate, diagnose and separate COVID-19 positive patients from other non-COVID-19. 16 hospitals will be similar to the modular hospital set up next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, which will include accommodation, diagnostic wards and triage of COVID-19 patients,” Karadzovski said.