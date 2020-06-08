Karadzhovski: High number of infections due to non-observance of measures

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – Commission for Infectious Diseases chair Zharko Karadzhovski said Monday the high number of COVID-19 infections was due to the non-observance of the preventive measures – wearing of masks, gatherings and Iftar dinners during the Ramadan holiday.

“Sixteen cases were reported on May 25 and we relaxed the restrictions on the next day. Based on the epidemiological interviews, subsequent developments are a result of a total disrespect of certain preventive measures that the Commission and the Minister of Health issued as recommendations – wearing of protective masks, no gatherings of more than two people – which came back as a boomerang,” Karadzhovski told a press conference.

He urged people to respect the measures so that the country can handle the coronavirus better and faster, because “this is the only way”.

“Consistent observance of measures can take us out of this situation. We should not be led into a situation of reinstating new restrictions in a time when Europe and the entire world is relaxing restrictions. I believe that about 20 percent of the population is still not taking us or the disease seriously,” added Karadzhovski.

He noted that a good aspect of the latest wave is that a vast majority of the cases come from known clusters, about 40, as well as the large number of asymptomatic cases, cases with mild symptoms, less cases requiring hospital treatment and a less people on a ventilator.