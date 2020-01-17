Kaleska-Vancheva: Proposed law on PPO essentially alike

Skopje, 17 January 2020 (MIA) – The new proposal is not much different than the previously proposed Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, SDSM MP Snezhana Kaleska-Vancheva said, declining to elaborate further before VMRO-DPMNE representatives had their say in the matter.

“We put forward a new proposal,” Kaleska-Vancheva said, “to the largest opposition party so they can consider the Law on the PPO, offer their opinion and adopt it.”

“I sincerely hope that this newly proposed legal solution,” she continued, “will be accepted so that we can sit down and, in line with the Rules of Procedure, adopt the law after a constructive, consensual, parliamentary debate.

“Because this law can be good only if the decision to enact it is reached by consensus.” mr/