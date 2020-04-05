Kaevski: Athletes, sports workers to receive minimum salaries for April and May

Skopje, 5 April 2020 (MIA) – The minimum salaries of MKD 14,500 (EUR 240) for April and May will be provided from government’s budget to athletes and sports workers, director of Agency for Youth and Sport Darko Kaevski told Sunday’s press briefing, adding that government has already adopted this measure.

“Financial assistance of MKD 14,500 from Agency for Youth and Sport for the months of April and May will be given to all sports clubs that have registered at least 40 young athletes under 18 in individual sports, i.e. have registered at least 80 young athletes under 18 in team sports,” Kaevski explained.

All persons belonging to this category are required to submit an application for payment of financial support by email until April 15, 2020 to the National Sports Federation, and then the National Sports Federations within 7 days submit the required documentation to the Agency for Youth and Sports.