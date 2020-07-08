Juve collapse at Milan, but preserve seven-point lead

Serie A leaders Juventus saw AC Milan bounce back from two down to a 4-2 win Tuesday, but remained seven points clear of chasers Lazio, who lost 2-1 at lowly Lecce.

Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead early in the second half, only to see the Devils score three goals in five minutes and seal the win with Ante Rebic 10 minutes from time.

Second-place Lazio suffered a third upset from five games played after the coronavirus lockdown, but have one of four Champions League berths virtually secured as they sit 19 points clear of fifth-place Milan.

The first half at the Giuseppe Meazza offered little thrill, but action flared up on 47 as Rabiot started an impressive run from Juve’s midfield and struck into the top right corner from the limit of the box.

Ronaldo was ruthless when the stuttering defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Simon Kjaer let him free to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma on 53, but nine minutes later veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty awarded after video review for Leonardo Bonucci’s handling.

Frank Kessie struck from inside the box before substitute Rafael Leao fired from the left side into the closest corner.

A poor pass from substitute Alex Sandro allowed Giacomo Bonaventura to set up Rebic for the closing goal.

Down in Italy’s south-east tip, Lazio went up on five minutes when home goalkeeper Gabriel botched a clearance and set up Marco Parolo, then saving his drive but not the flick from Felipe Caicedo.

The hosts levelled from Khouma Babacar’s undisturbed header on 30 and saw Marco Mancosu fire a penalty above the bar in first-half added time.

Fabio Lucioni headed home a corner-kick on 47 to help Lecce end a run of six successive losses and move one point above the three-team drop zone with seven games to go.

The Romans’ best chance went begging when Luiz Felipe’s header was cleared on the goal line by home midfielder Jacopo Petriccione.

Gabriel then bravely saved headers from substitute Bobby Adekanye and Ciro Immobile, who tops the scorers’ chart on 29 goals.

Lazio’s Gil Patric was red-carded in stoppage time after the video assistant referee saw him bite an opponent.

Music by Ennio Morricone, the film composer who died Monday at 91, is being played before games of the midweek round in lieu of the usual Serie A anthem. The remainder of matchday 31 is scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.