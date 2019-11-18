Justo Jorge Padrón to receive Aco Karamanov award

Radovish, 18 November 2019 (MIA) – Spanish poet Justo Jorge Padrón is the winner of the 2019 Aco Karamanov European Poetry award, according to organizers of this year’s Karamanov Meetings, which will be held in Radovish on Nov. 22 through 24.

Speaking about Padrón’s poetry will be literary critic Kristina Nikolovska.

The Balkan Poetry Award will be given to Croatian poet Valerio Orlić for his book Marking Stars, and the award for the best poetry collection by a Macedonian author will go to Daniela Andonovska Trajkovska for her Electronic Blood.

The 2019 Karamanov Meetings are part of the 1,000 Years of Radovish jubilee and will include book launches, an art show, and music performances. mr/