Justo Jorge Padrón receives Aco Karamanov European Poetry prize

Radovish, 18 November 2019 (MIA) – Radovish Mayor Gerasim Konzulov awarded the 2019 Aco Karamanov European Poetry prize to Spanish poet Justo Jorge Padrón at the outset of this year’s Karamanov Meetings taking place in Radovish on Nov. 22-24.

Speaking about Padrón’s poetry were literary critic Kristina Nikolovska, writer Stojan Tarapuza, and journalist and poet Gjorgi Kajaldzhiev.

On Saturday, organizers will present the Balkan Poetry Award to Croatian poet Valerio Orlić for his book Marking Stars, and the award for the best poetry collection by a Macedonian author to Daniela Andonovska Trajkovska for her Electronic Blood.

Held for the 46th time, the 2019 Karamanov Meetings this year also celebrate the jubilee of 1,000 Years of Radovish. mr/