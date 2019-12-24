0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Justice Ministry: Lustration to become null and void

At a session on Tuesday, the government approved a draft legislation proposed by the Ministry of Justice according to which decisions on lustration and legal consequences would become null and void. This is a bill on declaring nullity or annulment of legal acts, actions, measures and legal consequences of lustration procedures. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 24 December 2019 18:58
