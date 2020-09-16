Justice Minister Marichikj meets Montenegro Ambassador Petrovic

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Wednesday with Montenegro Ambassador Marija Petrovic, discussing bilateral cooperation and agreeing it should continue and enhance further.

Minister Marichikj saluted the region’s active efforts in building a common future and EU integration, the Justice Ministry said in a press release.

He said the Justice Ministry is actively preparing for the start of the EU accession negotiations and the opening of Chapter 23-Judiciary and Fundamental Rights.