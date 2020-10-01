0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Justice Minister Marichikj meets members of anti-corruption commission

Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Thursday with members of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC), discussing the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) recommendations from the fifth evaluation round.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2020 18:17
