Justice Minister Marichikj meets Italian Ambassador Romeo

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Monday with Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo, discussing the activities and preparations for the EU accession negotiations on Chapter 23-Judiciary and Fundamental Rights.

Interlocutors focused on bilateral cooperation and Italy’s expert support in the EU integration process, more specifically the judicial cooperation in criminal and civil matters treated in Chapter 24-Justice, Freedom and Security, and fight against organized crime and corruption within Chapter 23.

Minister Marichikj thanked Italy for its prior support and expressed hope that the excellent bilateral cooperation would continue in the future, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.