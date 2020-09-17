Justice Minister Marichikj meets Dutch Ambassador Kop

Skopje, 17 September 2020 (MIA) – Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj met Thursday with Dutch Ambassador Dirk-Jan Kop, discussing judiciary reforms and joint projects.

Minister Marichikj and Ambassador Kop referred to the need for strengthening the rule of law and protection of human rights, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

Marichikj said the ministry is actively preparing for the start of the accession negotiations and the opening of Chapter 23-Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, adding that The Netherlands is an important partner and supporter of North Macedonia’s Europeanization.