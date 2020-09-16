Justice Minister Marichikj, Croatian Ambassador Tiganj discuss support in EU negotiations

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Enhanced bilateral cooperation between North Macedonia and Croatia in the judiciary field was in the focus of Wednesday’s meeting between Justice Minister Bojan Marichikj and Croatian Ambassador Nives Tiganj.

The Ministry of Justice and the EU negotiating team will receive Croatian assistance in the capacity building for the talks on Chapter 23-Judiciary and Fundamental Rights.

Minister Marichikj thanked Croatia for its support to North Macedonia’s Euro-integration path, adding that Zagreb’s experience will be significant and useful in the accession negotiations, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.