Justice Minister Deskoska shares COVID-19 experiences with European counterparts

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska held Thursday a video-conference with several European counterparts, sharing experiences related to the COVID-19 situation, primarily related to the judicial and penitentiary systems.

Minister Deskoska said measures undertaken in the justice sector are largely identical to the ones enforced in other European countries.

“Deskoska said North Macedonia has used Austrian experiences with regards to courts and prosecutor’s offices, which proceed solely in urgent cases and those with statute of limitations,” the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

The video-conference involved Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic, Albanian Justice Minister Etilda Gjonaj, officials from the Serbian and Bosnia-Herzegovina justice ministries, Rob Huyser, Director for European and International Affairs at the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, as well as representatives of the Italian and French justice ministries.