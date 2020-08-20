June average net wage up 6.6 pct: statistics

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2020 was Mden 26,867, 6.6% higher than in 2019, while the average monthly gross wage increased in June by 7.1% and stood at Mden 40,107, State Statistical Office data shows.

According to the State Statistical Office, monthly net wage rose due to higher net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (18.7%), Mining and quarrying (15.2%) and Education (12.6%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (14.1%), Mining and quarrying (6.3%) and Professional, scientific and technical activities (4.3%).

Moreover, monthly gross wage rose due to higher gross wage paid per employee in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (18.5%), Mining and quarrying (15.9%) and Education (13.6%).

An increase in the average monthly gross wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (14.1%), Mining and quarrying (6.5%) Manufacturing (4.2%).