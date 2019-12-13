Judiciary Committee sends articles of impeachment to House vote

A divided US House Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the full House.

The historic votes took place during a committee meeting that lasted just 10 minutes.

Each vote finished with 23 Democrats voting in favor and 17 Republicans voting against.

The House, where Democrats also hold a majority, is expected next week to take up the impeachment articles, which charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The vote came after 14 hours of debate on Thursday, including Republican attempts to amend the articles, all of which were rejected.