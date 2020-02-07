0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Judicial Council elects four new Supreme Court Judges

The Judicial Council elected on Friday Mirjana Lazarova-Trajkovska, Safet Kadrii, Nake Georgiev and Lidija Martinova as new judges of the Supreme Court. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 7 February 2020 17:17

