Jovanovski spent EUR 148,000 during three-day shopping spree in Italy

Prosecution evidence, including unaired tapes from the television program 'Insider' and receipts for clothes Bojan Jovanovski bought from Italian designer stores in 2019, were presented during the second part of the 'Racket' case hearing on Thursday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 6 February 2020 14:47
