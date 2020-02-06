Jovanovski spent EUR 148,000 during three-day shopping spree in Italy

Поврзани вести
President Pendarovski meets General Mojsilović
6 February 2020 16:01
Three Macedonians onboard cruise ship off Japan
6 February 2020 15:54
Parliament to enhance operations through Swiss grant
6 February 2020 14:15
DURA company kicks off construction of two plants in Skopje 2 free zone
6 February 2020 14:05
European Greens support Western Balkans’ EU integration
6 February 2020 13:36
Health Minister Filipche, Chinese Ambassador Zuo discuss coronavirus safety measures
6 February 2020 13:06
Провери го и оваClose
-
Trial in ‘Racket’ case resumes with presentation of evidence6 February 2020 12:19
-
Trial in ‘Racket’ case postponed for Jan. 2723 January 2020 11:44
-
MP Remenski calls indictment against her ‘absurd’3 January 2020 16:51