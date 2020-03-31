Jovanovikj: To boost economy, don’t slash salaries; stimulate consumption

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) — If you want to boost economic activity, you need to stimulate consumption. It’s one of the basic premises behind dealing with any crisis, according to Branimir Jovanovikj, former financial adviser in the Ministry of Finance.

“If you slash the salaries of public administration employees, you’ll make them spend less – and this way you’ll be creating an artificial economic crisis, or deepening the existing one.

“Because if they spend less, economic activity will slow down,” Jovanovikj said Monday evening in the Top tema [Top Topic] show on Telma TV, commenting on certain measures proposed recently by the Ministry of Finance.

He highlighted that no economist supports the proposed slashing of salaries in the public administration as a measure to deal with the current crisis caused by the coronavirus.

He explained that any wage cuts would harm 100,000 people, i.e., 100,000 families would be hurt financially, and thus the middle class would be reduced to poverty.

“Honestly I’ve heard no economist supporting this measure,” Jovanovikj said.

“And I’ve been reading, lately, interviews with economists—including Vancho Uzunov, Petar Goshev, and Abdylmenaf Bexheti—and all of them were against this measure.

“Why? It’s clear as day. You cannot talk about solidarity… That is, you cannot, in the name of solidarity, slash the salaries of people earning EUR 400 [per month] while, at the same time, you let people earning tens of thousands of euros off the hook.”

Jovanovikj pointed out that the highest salary in North Macedonia is EUR 250,000 per month, and 250 individuals make more than EUR 10,000 per month.

“So what solidarity are you talking about if you’re not even touching these people, and slashing the salaries of those making 400 euros instead?

“There are businesses in this country making profits of hundreds of millions of euros, yet you’re leaving them alone.

“Around 200 businesses in this country report net profits—which means earnings after taxes—of over one million euros, and you’re not asking them for anything.

“Some of them are even profiteering from this crisis, and you’re not even touching them while you take money from workers.

“So much for solidarity and for justice,” Jovanovikj stressed.

The Finance Minister [Nina Angelovska], he noted, said that EUR 600 million would be provided through external borrowing, yet now the Ministry is saying it will provide EUR 30-40 million from the proposed pay cuts.

“They’re saying this needs to be done. [But] that’s just peanuts; 30-40 million will do nothing in this crisis.

“That’s why saying they need to slash the salaries of people in the public administration is ridiculous,” Jovanovikj said. mr/