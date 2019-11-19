Jourová: Rule of law is essential to EU integration

Skopje, 18 November 2019 (MIA) – For the European Commission, there’s no doubt about the EU perspective of the Western Balkans; the region will remain a priority, depending on sustainable results regarding the rule of law, according to Věra Jourová, European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers, and Gender Equality.

The EC strongly believes that both Albania and North Macedonia made considerable progress, which would justify the opening of accession negotiations, but there’s still a significant area in which the rule of law could be improved across the Western Balkans, Jourová told a news conference following the first day of the EU–Western Balkans Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs.

Jourová reiterated the need for comprehensive and sustainable reforms in key areas and that it’s up to the Western Balkan countries to implement them to continue forward in the enlargement process.

“The rule of law is essential to the process of EU accession,” Commissioner Jourová said, adding that the commission was ready to continue supporting its Western Balkans partners through financial, technical, and expert help.

Discussions at the forum included topics such as judiciary reform, fight against corruption and organized crime, fundamental rights, improving the work of democratic institutions, and some aspects of public administration reform.

In response to a reporter’s question, Jourová said she was convinced the country would find a way to guarantee a judiciary that will inspire trust in citizens.

We want to see the judiciary sector filled with professionals who will inspire trust, she said, adding there should be no doubt about their integrity, which could be determined through the process of vetting.

Finland’s Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Kristina Henriksson said her country had a fair policy towards enlargement, which she described as an instrument to promote peace.

“Also needed is progress in the freedom of media, and the fight against corruption and organized crime.”

She highlighted the importance of including young people in the conversation. “They are our future,” Minister Henriksson said.

EU accession will take a lot of work, she added, but efforts will pay off, and benefits will be felt even before the country becomes a full member.

The EU–Western Balkans Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs continues on Tuesday. mr/