Journalists’ organizations: Professional journalism is public good

Skopje, 3 May 2020 (MIA) – Professional journalism is public good that cannot be restricted, say the Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM) and the Association of Journalist of Macedonia (ZNM) on World Press Freedom Day.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, the importance of independent and professional journalism has become clear now more than ever. The COVID-19 crisis has shone a light on the preconditions for a functioning democracy, which is – journalism has to be treated as public good and the information flow cannot be restricted. A responsible and professional journalism amid a crisis situation has proven vital in informing the citizens,” SSNM and ZNM say.

The two journalists’ organizations ask for solidarity and public support for reporters and media workers who in the past two months have been facing numerous challenges – health, safety, financial and ethical – in their efforts to cover pandemic-related events and developments.

“We note that the fight against disinformation, which has proven quite harmful in such challenging times, can be successful only if unbiased and accurate information is reported and through transparent work of the government and public institutions,” they say in a statement.

According to them, pay cuts and layoffs in some media outlets, which has been announced, is impermissible.

“Without freedom of expression, independent and critical media, a functioning democracy cannot be established and crises, such as the pandemic, cannot be overcome,” stress SSNM and ZNM.

Furthemore, the Council of Media Ethics (SEMM) on Sunday in a press release on World Press Freedom Day says this month it will announce a call for best features regarding the coronavirus crisis ‘in support of freedom of expression and professional and responsible journalism.’

Also, SEMM announces it is joining the UNESCO Global Campaign “Journalism without Fear or Favour”, which aims to raise awareness of journalists’ safety, their independence from political or commercial influence and gender equality in all aspects of the media.