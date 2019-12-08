Joshua outclasses Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia to regain heavyweight belts

London, 8 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Britain’s Anthony Joshua avenged his first professional loss to Andy Ruiz Jr by regaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles on Saturday with a unanimous decision victory in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

In the first heavyweight fight to be staged in Saudi Arabia, Joshua outclassed his Mexican-born American opposite after 12 rounds to return scorecards of 118-110 twice and 119-109.

“First of all, I want to thank God,” said Joshua, who improves his record to 23 wins and one loss.

“Next I want to say ‘man, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice’.”

Ruiz Jr, who stunned Joshua in a seventh round stoppage win in June, struggled to cope with Joshua’s superior long jab as the now two-time champion completed a composed performance to recapture the belts.

“It was his night. I didn’t prepare how I should have,” said Ruiz Jr after lasting the distance with an extra seven kilograms of weight from the first fight.

“I gained too much weight. I don’t want to give excuses, he won. He boxed me around.”

The choice to stage the rematch in Saudi Arabia has received high criticism from group Amnesty International, who accuse the Middle Eastern state of using sports events to hide its poor human rights record.

Saudi Arabia has also hosted Formula E motor-racing, PGA European Tour golf and Italian football’s Supercoppa final.

They first met six months ago at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where Ruiz Jr came in as a replacement for American Jarrell Miller, who failed three drugs tests.

Ruiz Jr defied the odds by knocking down Joshua four times before claiming a seventh round stoppage victory to make history as the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent.

Ruiz Jr’s seismic shock win on 1 June was labelled the biggest upset since James “Buster” Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in 1990.

Inside the 15,000 capacity purpose-built stadium that commenced building two months ago, the first round had a tentative start until Joshua cut Ruiz Jr’s left eye with a glancing right hand just before the first bell.

Ruiz Jr returned the favour as a double jab followed by a quick swipe over Joshua’s left eye opened a wound on the former champion.

The third round of their New York fight was an epic when Joshua first floored Ruiz Jr only to drop to his knees twice, which was the start of Joshua’s first professional loss coming to fruition.

In the Saudi desert, there were no knockdowns in the third with Joshua using the whole ring to evade Ruiz Jr’s advances and switched his target down to the body.

Joshua unleashed a big right hand again in the fourth but Ruiz Jr swallowed the punch well before charging the former Olympic champion against the ropes and landing a clubbing blow over the top of Joshua’s head.

Britain’s heavyweight hero Joshua, who will earn an estimated 85 million dollars from the lucrative bout, became increasingly frustrated by Ruiz’s unsportsmanlike actions of holding and throwing cheap shots at the back of the head.

In round seven, Joshua punished his opponent for those misdeeds and unleashed a concussive pair of right hands to assert his dominance but Ruiz Jr refused to be intimidated in the eighth.

He buried his way underneath Joshua’s towering frame, similarly in comparison to his success in the first fight, and swung for repeated glory, only for a more disciplined Joshua to untangle and escape.

“This is about boxing, I am used to knocking people out, but last time I got hurt,” said Joshua.

“So I gave the man his credit, said I would correct myself again, I respect Andy so much.”

Joshua wobbled Ruiz Jr with a quick left hook in the ninth but he was unable to capitalize on a finishing punch as the pace of the fight calmed down through to round 10.

Into the championship rounds 11 and 12, a confident Joshua relentlessly knocked back Ruiz Jr’s head with his jab, which ultimately helped him return to the top of the heavyweight division.

When asked about a potential third fight between the pair, Joshua said: “Let’s do it.”