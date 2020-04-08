Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” and remains stable in intensive care at a London hospital following his infection with the novel coronavirus, Downing Street says.

“The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment,” a spokesman said.

“He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital. He’s in good spirits.”

Johnson is still receiving “standard oxygen treatment,” but he is breathing without any other assistance, the spokesman added.