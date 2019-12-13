Johnson pitches ‘people’s government’ after huge election victory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British voters he wants to build a “people’s government” after his Conservatives won a resounding victory in a snap general election on Friday.

The Conservatives won a majority of 80 seats from a vote share of 44 percent under Britain’s constituency-based, first-past-the-post electoral system.

The party will hold 365 seats in parliament’s 650-member elected main house, the Commons.

The main opposition Labour party, which lost 59 seats, now has 203 members of parliament after its vote share fell to 32 percent.

“I want everyone to go about their Christmas preparations happy and secure in the knowledge that here, in this people’s government, the work is now being stepped up,” Johnson said outside Downing Street after the final result was announced.

“[I want] to make 2020 a year of prosperity and growth and hope, and to deliver a parliament that works for the people,” he said.

The Conservatives will honor their “overwhelming mandate” by withdrawing Britain from the European Union on Jan. 31 and delivering on priorities such as the national health service, Johnson added.

Johnson celebrated the Conservatives’ best election result in decades, saying earlier Friday that he was “humbled” by first-time Conservative voters who switched allegiance from Labour.

“I want to congratulate absolutely everybody involved in securing the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s,” he told supporters in central London, before quipping “let’s get breakfast done” in a play on the Brexit slogan that defined his campaign.