Johnson leaves political future open in case of Tory defeat

London, 8 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday dodged the question if he would resign in case his Conservatives fail to get a majority in the upcoming parliamentary election.

He was nervous and fighting for every vote, he told Sky News. Asked three times whether he would be willing to resign in the event of a defeat, he failed to provide a clear answer.

Johnson wants to get more support for his deal to leave the European Union that he renegotiated with Brussels. He is currently leading a minority government.

The prime minister reiterated that he wanted to implement Brexit, whatever came, vowing to lead Britain out of the EU by January 31, and renewed his promise to voters to reduce the number of immigrants through an Australian-style points system.

Johnson only took office in late July, succeeding Theresa May, who failed three times to get her Brexit agreement through Britain’s divided parliament.

Surveys show the ruling Conservatives ahead, but Britain’s majority voting system makes predictions difficult. Only the candidate who receives the most votes in one of the 650 constituencies gets a seat in the House of Commons.

In many constituencies, especially in central and northern England, Johnson’s Tories and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party are head-to-head.

Opposition parties such as the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) therefore on Sunday called for tactical voting in the campaign that focuses on Brexit and the ailing National Health Service (NHS).

The British in 2016 narrowly voted to leave the EU.

Johnson warned that a Labour win would lead to more delays, “[or] spending the whole of next year in complete paralysis with two referendums, one on Scotland, one on the EU when Jeremy Corbyn cannot even tell us what his position is on Brexit and who is going to campaign for the deal that

he proposes to do.”

Opposition leader Corbyn, who is considered a Eurosceptic, has promised a second Brexit referendum if he wins on Thursday. But he himself wants to keep a neutral position, he said recently.

The leftist also is confronted with sustained accusations anti-Semitism within Labour.