Johnson imposes lockdown as coronavirus infections soar in Britain

London, 24 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19 infections, as Britain’s death toll jumped to 335.

“The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades,” Johnson said in a recorded message broadcast on national television.

“The time has now come for us all to do more,” he said. “You must stay at home.”

Johnson said the only exceptions will be for people to leave their homes for food shopping, medical needs, or one form of exercise per day with household members or alone.

John Ashton, a former regional director of public health for north-west England, said Britain had “lost seven weeks” because the government had refused to impose a lockdown earlier.

The National Health Service will still be unable to cope with the expected number of cases, Ashton told the BBC after Johnson’s statement.

“Many people are going to have to be nursed at home and many people will die at home,” he said.

A lack of personal protective equipment means “the hospitals now are in danger of becoming part of the epidemic,” Ashton said, adding that Britain had been “very reluctant to learn the lessons” of other countries.

Johnson said the lockdown measures will be enforced by the police and reviewed on April 11.

“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” he said.

“And as we have seen elsewhere, in other countries that also have fantastic health care systems, that is the moment of real danger.”

Parks will remain open for exercise but playgrounds will be closed, and the police will have powers to disperse any public gatherings of more than two people who are not from the same household.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier Monday urged people to stay at home after many parks, beaches and other scenic areas were busy over the weekend despite government efforts to promote social distancing.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also urged all British travellers to return home.

Organizers postponed this year’s annual Pride in London festival, Britain’s biggest LGBT event, which had been scheduled for June 27.

Most other major events planned in Britain in spring and early summer have also been postponed.

Britain had confirmed nearly 7,000 Covid-19 infections by Monday, including 335 deaths. Government health experts say tens of thousands of British people are probably infected.

The government closed schools from Monday and has encouraged people to work at home and avoid public transport.

It has also ordered pubs, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues to suspend business.

Cornwall in England, Snowdonia in Wales, and the Scottish Highlands had all reported weekend surges in visitors.

Scotland’s tourism minister, Fergus Ewing, said he was “furious at the reckless and irresponsible behaviour” of some visitors.

“This has to stop now,” Ewing said in a statement late Saturday. “People should not be travelling to rural and island communities, full stop. They are endangering lives.”