Johnson: Britain could limit pub hours to curb second Covid-19 ‘hump’

London, 17 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he was considering limiting pub hours and imposing more local lockdowns to flatten a second “camel hump” of new coronavirus infections.

Johnson told popular tabloid newspaper The Sun that he wanted to avoid another national lockdown, amid speculation that he could introduce one if infections continue to rise.

He said pubs could be ordered to shut early, citing the “old days” when they had to close by 11 pm local time.

“That sort of thing, we will be looking at it,” Johnson told the newspaper.

“The crucial thing now is that I do not wish to go into some great lockdown again that stops business from functioning,” he said.

Johnson warned that he needed to take “tough” measures, including a limit of six people for most gatherings, to enable families to enjoy Christmas parties at the end of the year.

“So if we can grip it now, [we can] stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump,” he said, adding that he was unsure if a dromedary had one or two humps.

A dromedary has one hump while a Bactrian camel has two.

Britain reported almost 4,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing its total since March to around 378,000.

Its official death toll linked to Covid-19 is more than 41,500, Europe’s highest total.

The national infection rate has soared over the last two weeks, fuelled by more infections among younger people.