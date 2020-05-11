Johnson accused of ‘confusion’ over plan to ease Covid-19 lockdown

London, 11 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – British regional leaders on Monday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of sowing confusion with his plan to gradually ease the country’s near-lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The regional leaders insisted that social-distancing rules remained unchanged, while a major trade union called for “caution and clarity” before allowing large numbers of people to resume travel to work.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester in north-west England, said Johnson’s statement late Sunday had come “too soon for the North West and could cause confusion.”

“My message to the people and businesses of Greater Manchester is this: please be cautious and take time before making any changes to your routine,” Burnham tweeted.

Leaders of devolved governments in London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all suggested they would not change social-distancing rules after Johnson said the country would shift from ordering people to “stay at home” to allowing them to go out more but “stay alert.”

“Our message [in Wales] remains the same: Staying at home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted.

“We do not at this point want to see more businesses opening up, more people going to work, we do not yet want to see more people using public transport, and we are not yet changing who can or should be at school,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told reporters.

Johnson, who addressed parliament later Monday, said he had given “the first sketch of a road map for reopening society,” after a fall in the average number of confirmed infections with Covid-19 and deaths linked to the virus since mid-April.

He said schools and shops could begin a phased reopening next month, while hospitality businesses might need to remain closed until at least July.

Johnson had suggested the changes would apply from Monday but his deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, told the BBC that “modest changes … will take effect from Wednesday.”

“Clarity is essential. This is shambolic,” the opposition Labour party’s shadow business secretary Ed Miliband tweeted after Raab’s comment.

Mary Bousted, joint head of the National Education Union, Britain’s biggest teachers’ trade union, said the government’s plan for schools to reopen from June 1 was “nothing short of reckless.”

Johnson said all travellers entering Britain will be subject to 14-day quarantine, but officials said later that people arriving from Ireland and France would not be required to undergo quarantine.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry group Airlines UK, said the government was “effectively telling people they can no longer travel for the foreseeable future.”

“Airlines will respond to that by grounding their operations – and that is why they require urgent additional government support to get through this growing crisis,” Alderslade said in a statement.

Britain has reported more than 32,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, Europe’s highest official death toll. It recorded its lowest daily toll for several weeks on Monday, with 210 new deaths.