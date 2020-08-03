Joe Biden congratulates Ilinden to Macedonian Americans

Washington, 3 August 2020 (MIA) – Today, Jill and I send our best wishes to the Macedonian-American community as it celebrates the 1903 Ilinden Uprising and the 1944 anti-fascist declaration, says former United States Vice President and 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“These events laid the foundations for the sovereign, pluralistic, multi-ethnic republic that the United States is proud to call a friend and ally and is a deeply respected and appreciated member of the Euro-Atlantic community,” says Biden in a statement.

He adds that Macedonian-Americans have long strengthened and enriched American society.

“As a friend of Macedonian-Americans, I celebrate with you the success of the Macedonian-American community. You are a reminder that the United States remains a beacon of hope, freedom, and opportunity. As President I look forward to working with your community to achieve a more peaceful, prosperous, Euro-Atlantic future for the entire region,” says Biden.