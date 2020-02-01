0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo statement

Jean Monnet dialogue: Parties’ positions draw nearer, task of next Parliament tasked to overcome differences

Lawmakers have drawn their positions nearer and agreed on certain aspects of the reforms to the Parliament's Rules of Procedures during the third Jean Monnet dialogue that took place in Skopje over the past two days.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 February 2020 17:03
