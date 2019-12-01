Japan’s new national stadium, venue of 2020 Olympics, completed

Tokyo, 1 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Japan’s new national stadium, the main venue of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, has been completed, eight months ahead of the Games, the Japan Sport Council (JSC) said.

It took 3 years and cost 157 billion yen (1.4 billion dollars), the council said in a statement.

The 60,000-capacity stadium with five stories above ground level and two floors below replaced the previous National Stadium, the venue of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics, as well as the track and field events, will be staged at the stadium.

The council boasted the stadium located in the heart of the capital meets “the world’s highest ‘universal design’ standards.”

“We’re getting good reviews (from persons with disabilities) for our careful manner of dealing with details,” a JSC official told Kyodo News.

In July 2015, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to abandon the initial design by late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid amid a public outcry over its surging cost.

Five months later, Japanese architect Kengo Kuma’s proposal was picked as the new design for the stadium.

His plan showed a total construction cost of 149 billion yen, far below the estimated 252 billion yen for the controversial scrapped design by Hadid, which almost doubled from an initially projected 130 billion yen.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is from July 24 to August 9 and the subsequent Paralympics ends on September 6.