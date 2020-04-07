Japan’s Abe declares state of emergency for Tokyo, virus-hit regions

Tokyo, 7 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for several regions battling against the coronavirus, as a rising rate of infection caused alarm in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka.

The state of emergency applies to the Japanese capital, the three neighboring provinces Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, as well as Osaka, Hyogo, and Fukuoka.

It is to come into effect on Wednesday and remain in place until May 6.

The move will empower local authorities to order residents to stay at home, while also closing schools and other facilities.

However, the measures are not as extreme as the lockdowns seen in Italy or France.

Japanese citizens impacted by the state of emergency can not be prosecuted for disregarding it, nor can companies be forced to close.

Instead, the country is relying on social pressure to keep people from spreading the potentially deadly virus.

Also on Tuesday, the Japanese government adopted its largest-ever economic stimulus package, worth 108 trillion yen (990.2 billion dollars), in an effort to protect the world’s third-largest economy against the coronavirus crisis.

The measures mainly aim to support families and small businesses.