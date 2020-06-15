Japan halts deployment of US missile defence system

Tokyo, 15 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Japan has suspended its plan to deploy US-developed missile defence systems in remote corners of the country amid fierce local opposition, the government said on Monday.

Defence Minister Taro Kono told reporters that the government will halt the plan to install two Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defence systems in the prefectures of Akita and Yamaguchi due to costs and technical issues.

“For the time being, we will maintain our missile defence capability by Aegis-equipped destroyers,” Kono said.

The land-based missile defence systems were intended to counter North Korean missile threats.

In 2016 and 2017, the reclusive state fired dozens of ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, some of which flew over Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government decided in 2017 to spend billions of dollars to deploy the missile defence systems in the two south-western prefectures.

But the government had faced strong opposition in the regions as residents voiced concerns about the health effects of a radar’s electromagnetic waves and the possibility of becoming a target for attack.

Local anger was further fuelled when one Defence Ministry official was caught dozing off during a meeting over the plan between government officials and local residents in Akita.