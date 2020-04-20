Japan expert “very pessimistic” about Olympics in 2021 due to virus

Tokyo, 20 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A Japanese infectious diseases expert on Monday expressed his doubts about the postponed Tokyo Olympics being held in summer 2021.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,” Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases therapeutics at Kobe University, told a teleconference with the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan.

“Holding the Olympics needs two conditions – one, controlling Covid-19 in Japan, and controlling Covid-19 everywhere,” Iwata said in English, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

“Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer,” Iwata said. “But I don’t think that would happen everywhere on earth. In this regard, I am very pessimistic about holding the Olympic Games next summer unless you hold the Olympic Games in a totally different structure such as no audience or a very limited participation.”

“You have to invite so many athletes from many, many places, which is not very compatible with this Covid-19 infection which is causing the pandemic,” the professor added.

In February, Iwata harshly criticized Japan’s handling of quarantine on the virus-hit Princess Diamond cruise ship docked in the port of Yokohama.

Of the about 3,700 passengers and crew members on the ship, 712 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global health at the University of Edinburgh, has also warned the delayed Olympics next year is “very unrealistic” unless a vaccine against the coronavirus has been found by then.

“We’re hearing from the scientists that this could be possible. I had thought it would be a year or a year and a half away but we’re hearing possibly this could come sooner,” the professor told a news conference, according to a BBC report on Friday.

“If we do get a vaccine within the next year then actually I think that (Olympics) is realistic. The vaccine will be the game-changer – an effective, affordable, available vaccine,” Sridhar asserted.

“If we don’t get a scientific breakthrough then I think that looks very unrealistic,” she added.

The rescheduled Olypmic Games are to begin with an opening ceremony on 23 July 2021 and close on 8 August and the Paralympics are from August 24 to September 5.

Since the International Olympic Committee and Japan agreed on the postponement of this summer’s Tokyo Games in late March, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has continued to rise to more than 11,000, leading Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency on Thursday.

About 250 people have died of Covid-19 in the country.