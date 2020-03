The Slovenian parliament on Tuesday endorsed veteran conservative leader Janes Jansa as the country’s new prime minister.

Jansa won the secret ballot 52-31 with one abstention. He had the backing of his Democratic Party, the Modern Centre Party (SMC), New Slovenia (NSi) and the Pensioners’ Party (DeSUS).

Jansa, 62, now has two weeks to present his cabinet. It will be his third. He previously served as prime minister from 2004 to 2008 and 2012-13.