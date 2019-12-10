Jan Ellermann: Data protection makes cyberspace safer for all

Skopje, 10 December 2019 (MIA) – Jan Ellermann, Data Protection Senior Specialist in Europol, tells MIA in the following interview that we are, indeed, living in interesting times, influenced by sometimes breathtaking technological developments.

The rise of artificial intelligence, Ellerman says, requires a new dialogue and awareness of related cybersecurity and data protection challenges.

To address these challenges, he adds, cooperation across sectors and stakeholders is essential.

Mr. Ellermann, what are the European recommendations for personal data protection in line with the Police Directive and the General Data Protection Regulation?

To my experience, good compliance with data protection legal frameworks starts with a healthy data protection culture. Europol’s commitment is to enhance both freedom and security.

However, such a positive attitude does not come out of the blue. It is the result of necessary investments into data protection compliance. A learning effort that is integrated into an organization’s culture and strategy has enormous power. It engages the employees and enables them to understand how to create success.

Some may think that the far-reaching data protection regulations with all their restrictions seem to render an efficient operational service almost impossible. I can imagine that many CEOs of private business enterprises today have similar feelings with a view to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as many law enforcement officials may have regarding the Police Directive.

High-quality training is a prerequisite to overcome such prejudice and implement a data-protection-by-design-and-by-default approach. The principle of accountability plays a central role in this endeavor.

What are the most common violations of these regulations in European countries? What are the reasons?

Newspapers these days are filled with reports about horrific personal data breaches. Much of the discussion on GDPR in business has, however, focused on the fines of up to 4 percent of the worldwide revenue or €20 million, whichever is higher, that can be levied for non-compliance.

These punishments are significant, and that is intentional as GDPR is designed to be “effective, proportionate, and dissuasive.” This clearly makes data protection a board-level topic.

However, just narrowing the focus on this negative ‘threat scenario’ does not do justice to the positive shift in the paradigm of the data protection reform package towards enhanced accountability.

GDPR, as well as other recent data protection instruments, including the Directive for data protection in the police and justice sectors, encourages companies and public sector agencies to take responsibility for setting its own risk-based approach, tailored to specific circumstances.

In the business world, this can clearly be a competitive advantage as a precondition for the development of innovative processing operations. In the age of big data, state-of-the-art technology is necessary – not only for private enterprises but also for law enforcement.

What do you know about personal data protection in North Macedonia and the region? What are your recommendations?

I only have an outsider view on the developments in North Macedonia, and I am also not in a position to issue recommendations. Attending the 15th birthday of the Metamorphosis event I can, however, say that I was really impressed by the efforts in promoting and ensuring government accountability and transparency in the region of South-East Europe.

The aim of increasing the inclusion of civic society and media organizations in decision-making processes and the creation of public opinion and policies, as well as the ambition of raising the capacity of civic societies to address sensitive issues, are very important.

Compliance with European data protection principles ultimately serves these legitimate goals in many ways.

How can we protect personal data considering that technology is ever-changing?

We are, indeed, living in interesting times that are influenced by sometimes breathtaking technological developments. Artificial intelligence (AI) is probably the new buzzword not only in the data protection community but also in the wider society.

The rise of AI technologies requires a new dialogue and awareness of the related cybersecurity as well as data protection challenges.

To address these challenges, cooperation across different sectors and among different stakeholders is essential.

In particular, law enforcement needs to be prepared to combat the criminal abuse of such technologies, ultimately making cyberspace a safer place for all.

Elizabeta Veljanovska Najdeska

Photos by Ivana Batev

Edited by Magdalena Reed