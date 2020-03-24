Italy sees ‘light at end of the tunnel’ as virus contagion slows down

Rome, 23 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Italy on Monday posted for the second day in a row statistics suggesting that the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country is slowing down.

In its daily bulletin, the Civil Protection Agency reported 602 new Covid-19 fatalities, down from 650 on Sunday and a record 793 on Saturday. The total death toll rose to 6,077.

The total number of contagions rose to 63,927, up 8.1 per cent. The daily increase on Sunday was 10.4 per cent, and two weeks ago it was around 20 per cent.

Recoveries were up by nearly 6 per cent to 7,432, while the number of intensive care patients – a closely watched figure given the shortage of hospital beds – rose by 6.5 per cent, to 3,204.

“Today I can say that the positive trend is confirmed,” Giulio Gallera, Health Commissioner for the Lombardy region, said before the Civil Protection Agency gave its figures.

“It’s not yet the time to declare victory, on the contrary […] it is time to more more focused than ever, but we can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Lombardy, the region surrounding Milan, remained the worst hit by the epidemic, with 28,761 cases and 3,776 fatalities. But it also registered 6,075 recoveries.

Gallera said the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the region fell by almost 200, to 9,266, and stressed it was the first reduction since the start of the outbreak one month ago.

Silvio Brusaferro, head of Italy’s National Health Institute, warned against complacency, and said the priority was to avoid southern regions becoming as infected as Lombardy and surrounding areas.

“The real gamble for our country is to make sure that we do not reproduce in these regions the [contagion] curves” that we have seen in the north, he said at a Civil Protection Agency briefing.

Meanwhile, the so-called ‘patient one’ from Italy’s outbreak, a 38-year-old man identified only by his first name Mattia, was released from a hospital in Pavia after a successful recovery.

Mattia was the first locally transmitted coronavirus case detected by Italian authorities. He tested positive on February 20 in a hospital in Codogno, a town some 60 kilometres south-east of Milan.

He is believed to have unwillingly infected hundreds of patients and medical staff, as well as people he had contact with prior to his hospitalization, before being identified as a Covid-19 case.

“I have been very lucky because I was able to be healed,” he said in a message released by Lombardy authorities. He thanked doctors for “allowing me to return to life” after 18 days under intensive care.

Mattia urged people to stay home to help contain the virus, and asked for privacy for him and his family. “We would like to slowly forget this bad experience and return to our normality,” he said.

Italy is facing the world’s worst coronavirus crisis. The country has been under national lockdown since March 10, but restrictions have since been tightened further.

On Monday, many factories were shut as the government suspended non-essential economic activities. Many sectors were spared, including the food, clothing, pharmaceutical and energy industries.