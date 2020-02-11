Italy’s Di Maio visits North Macedonia

Поврзани вести
Parliament: PPO law to be passed in shortened procedure
10 February 2020 23:53
Another Parliament session to take place after new PPO law submitted
10 February 2020 22:30
Session on PPO law starts after being returned to Parliament
10 February 2020 21:24
Varhelyi: Skopje and Tirana should be approved to start EU talks before May
10 February 2020 20:51
Uncertainty looms after Parliament session on PPO law is late
10 February 2020 20:21
Deputy PM: New enlargement methodology welcomed for its strictness
10 February 2020 18:34
Провери го и оваClose
-
DURA company kicks off construction of two plants in Skopje 2 free zone6 February 2020 14:05
-
Two dead, several injured after high-speed train derails near Milan6 February 2020 10:15
-
Third Jean Monnet meeting to focus on Parliament’s Rules of Procedures31 January 2020 9:22