Italy’s Conte: Skopje and Tirana should join EU very soon

North Macedonia and Albania should join the EU as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a meeting Thursday in Sofia with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 30 January 2020 17:24
