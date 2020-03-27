Italy reports sharp fall in crime following virus lockdown measures

Rome, 27 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – There has been a sharp reduction in crime in Italy following the introduction of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry says.

In the March 1-22 period, just under 53,000 crimes have been reported, a year-on-year reduction of 64 per cent, the ministry says in a report.

Drug-related offences fell 46 per cent, crimes related to prostitution and paedophilia were down by 77 per cent, murders decreased by 65 per cent and sexual assaults by 70 per cent.

However, there are lower-than-average decreases in domestic violence, down by 43.6 per cent, and in robberies and thefts at pharmacies, one of the few categories of shops still open under the lockdown.