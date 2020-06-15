Italy reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll since March 2

Rome, 15 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Only 26 people have died from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours in Italy, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, giving the lowest daily death toll in more than three months.

The last time a lower figure was registered was on March 2, when 18 people died.

The cumulative death toll from Covid-19 rose to 34,371.

Authorities also said the number of infected climbed to 237,290, up 303 from Sunday.

The northern Lombardy region remained the most seriously affected by the pandemic, with 259 new infections, bringing the total to 91,917, and 16,457 fatalities, up eight from the previous day.

Italy was particularly hard-hit by the pandemic that emerged in February, with Lombardy the epicentre of the outbreak.