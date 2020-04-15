Italy reports 578 new virus deaths, but contagion keeps slowing

Rome, 15 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Italy’s Civil Protection Agency on Wednesday announced 578 more deaths and an increase in the national tally of novel coronavirus infections to more than 165,000.

However, the daily increase in infections – 2,667, bringing the total to 165,155 – was the lowest in more than a month, offering more evidence of a slowing rate of contagion.

The infection count was up by 1.6 per cent compared to Tuesday. This was the lowest daily percentage change since the start of the outbreak in late February.

The overall death toll from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose by 2.7 per cent to 21,645, the second-highest figure in the world after the United States.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose by 962, to 38,092, and the number of patients in intensive care fell for the 12th day in a row, by 107 to 3,079.

Italy is facing the worst outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Europe, but according to experts, the country’s infection curve has been flattening since late March.