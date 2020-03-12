Italy ramps up anti-virus measures with near-total shutdown of shops

Italy on Wednesday took new draconian measures against a spiralling new coronavirus outbreak as it ordered the closure of all shops, bars and restaurants except pharmacies and food stores.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged Italians not to lose hope, and warned that restrictions would not lead to an immediate containment of the crisis.

“We will be able to see the effects of our great effort only in a few weeks, in a couple of weeks. Nobody should think that we could do it already tomorrow or in the coming days,” he said.

Conte said banks, post offices and transport services would remain operational, as would factories and offices provided they adopt measures to keep workers apart, to limit contagion risks.

He also said Domenico Arcuri, head of Italy’s National Agency for Inward Investment and Enterprise Development (Invitalia) would be appointed crisis commissioner for the health sector.

Conte ended his address saying: “All together we will make it.”

Italy is battling with the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after China. On Wednesday, it recorded a record daily jump in new cases of more than 2,300, bringing the total contagion tally to 12,426.

However, Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli downplayed the spike. He said it included some 600 cases that were missing from Tuesday’s data.

In its daily bulletin, Borrelli’s agency reported a 31-per-cent increase in fatalities to 827, and 1,028 critical cases requiring intensive care, 151 more than on Tuesday.

Italian authorities have already taken other unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the virus, including nationwide travel restrictions valid until April 3.

People across the country are only allowed to leave their home for a few reasons, including going to work, grocery shopping, visits to the doctor and care for elderly or sick relatives.

The Vatican has also been affected, with St Peter’s Basilica and Square closed to the public, and Pope Francis’ Wednesday audience livestreamed instead of taking place in front of crowds.

Earlier Wednesday, the Italian region worst hit by the outbreak, Lombardy, had urged the government to impose shop closures on its territory, which includes Milan, Italy’s business hub.

The concern in Lombardy is that its health system is near breaking point. Hospitals are facing a daily intake of around 500 new Covid-19 patients, Regional Health Commissioner Giulio Gallera said.

“It’s a huge figure, the system is already under a lot of pressure and 500 more people every day are difficult to handle, but it’s a figure that has been steady for a week,” he said.

Wednesday also saw the government announce a large package to soften the economic impact of the outbreak, which is threatening to cripple the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

“We have just approved the allocation of an extraordinary sum, 25 billion euros (28.2 billion dollars), knowing the hardships the country is facing,” Conte said in the morning.

New government funds are expected to be used to prop up the health system and cover welfare payments and other relief measures for workers, businesses and families hit by the virus’ economic impact.

Social security, tax and mortgage deadlines are expected to be postponed, and parents struggling with childcare in the wake of nationwide school closures may be offered babysitting vouchers.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said a first tranche of aid worth about 12 billion euros would be approved in a decree later this week, probably Friday.

“Nobody will lose their job because of the coronavirus,” he said.

The rest of the money announced Wednesday is “let’s say an allocation, a reserve for possible future interventions, potentially also on a European level,” Gualtieri indicated.

Italy initially planned to spend less on anti-coronavirus measures, but as contagion numbers surged, the government increased the budget almost tenfold.

Gualtieri first spoke of 3.6 billion euros on March 1, then upped the figure to 7.5 billion euros last week, while on Tuesday Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli mentioned a 10-billion-euro figure.

The measures will weigh on Italy’s strained public finances, but the country expects no objections from the European Union on a special derogation from eurozone budget discipline rules.

Conte said he was “very happy about the atmosphere that is taking shape at the European level” after a video call late on Tuesday between EU leaders.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed “great sympathy” for the Italian people, and hoped that “the tough measures they have chosen for the country will bring about change for the better.”